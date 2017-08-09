Dem Lawmaker Taunts Trump On Anniversary of Nixon’s Resignation

The longest-running Democratic lawmaker in history urged President Donald Trump to resign on the anniversary of Richard Nixon’s resignation Wednesday.

“43 years ago today. Concise and to the point,” former Michigan Rep. John Dingell wrote on Twitter. “You could even fit it in a tweet.”

43 years ago today. Concise and to the point. You could even fit it in a tweet, @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/1rtKdCUwM4 — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) August 9, 2017

Former president Richard Nixon resigned on August 9, 1974, in the midst of an impeachment proceeding surrounding his knowledge of a break-in at a Democratic office at the Watergate Hotel.

Several news outlets including The Washington Post attempted to draw similarities between President Donald Trump’s rise to power and Nixon’s final days in the White House.

FBI Director James Comey launched an investigation into Democratic claims that members of Trump’s campaign team colluded with members of Russian leadership in an attempt to influence the outcome of the election in their favor. The president ordered his firing citing a recommendation that Comey was unable to effectively lead the Bureau.

Dingell served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 60 years, where he became Dean of the body until he decided not to run for office in the 2014 “surge.”

Follow Phillip On Twitter

Have a Tip? Let us Know

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].