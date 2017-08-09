FBI Agents Reportedly Raided Paul Manafort’s Home Last Month

FBI agents served former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort with a search warrant at his Virginia home late last month, according to The Washington Post.

The pre-dawn raid was carried out on July 26, a day after Manafort met voluntarily with staff on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is running a parallel investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Jason Maloni, a spokesman for Manafort, confirmed that Manafort was served a search warrant.

“FBI agents executed a search warrant at one of Mr. Manafort’s residences. Mr. Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well,” he said in a statement to The Daily Caller.

The search warrant was requested by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating potential campaign collusion as well as the business activities of various Trumpworld figures, including Manafort and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

According to The Post, the search warrant was issued after Mueller’s investigators argued that they were not confident that Manafort would turn over all records in response to grand jury subpoenas that have been issued in the investigation.

FBI agents left Manafort’s home with various records, some of which he had already provided to Congress, according to the Post.

Manafort, who left the Trump campaign in August, has given documents to both the Senate Intelligence Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee. Among the documents are notes he is said to have taken during a June 9, 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer believed to have ties to the Kremlin.

Trump Jr. took the meeting after being promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

Mueller’s increased focus on Manafort in recent weeks is being interpreted by some as an attempt to get the longtime Republican operative to flip on Trump.

