GOP Rep Launches Indiana Senate Bid [VIDEO]

GOP Rep. Todd Rokita kicked of his Indiana Senate bid with a campaign ad embracing the Trump administration and blasting Washington insiders Wednesday.

Rokita, who previously served as the Indiana’s secretary of state, will be taking on Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly if he wins his primary.

The Indiana Republican touted his conservative leanings and middle-class upbringing while painting Donnelly’s as a leftist who claims to be a moderate.

“Six of the 10 wealthiest counties in America surround D.C. Lobbyists, bureaucrats, politicians and the media, they’ve rigged the system,” the ad says. “They look out for themselves and look down on us. It’s Senator Joe Donnelly’s rigged system, too. On taxes, Obamacare, guns, life, even national security. Joe Donnelly is with them. Not us.”

WATCH:



Rokita highlighted top Trump administration priorities, saying he would work to combat voter fraud and push for congressional term limits.

“In Washington, Todd Rokita is working to cut taxes and repeal Obamacare and advancing policies to rebuild our military, stop sanctuary cities for illegals, protect our Second Amendment and affirm the right to life,” the narrator continues in the video. “In Indiana, those are our values. It’s just common sense.”

The two-minute-15-second digital ad goes on to say Rokita is dedicated to fighting for policies that will help the middle class.

“Freedom and opportunity can remain the birthright of every American,” the ad says at its close. “It started last year by electing President Trump and Vice President Pence. In 2018, take the next step, right here in Indiana. Change Washington, defeat the elite.”

Rokita is slated to face GOP Rep. Luke Messer in the primary, which is expected to be contentious.

The two Republican lawmakers have already traded barbs, with Rokita slamming Messer for moving his family to Washington, D.C. and Messer alleging Rokita will do anything to advance his political career, The Chicago Tribune reports.

