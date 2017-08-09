NY Rep. Shells Out $200K From Campaign Funds To Firm Owned By Aide’s Wife

Federal Election Commission records show New York Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks used $200,000 from his campaign funds to pay a company owned by the wife of his chief of staff, The Free Beacon reported Wednesday.

Meeks’ chief of staff Robert Simmons began working for the congressman in 2003 from his district office as a part-time aide, and eventually rose to the position of chief of staff by 2008.

Free Beacon notes Simmons’ wife, Patsy Simmons, is also described as Meeks’ treasurer on his campaign committee, which is usually an unpaid post. However, it appears Meek’s campaign made payments to a company, Einna Inc., which was registered by Patsy 8 years ago.

Tens of thousands of dollars have been paid out to Einna between 2008 and 2012 from Meeks’ campaign committee as well as Meeks’ Political Action Committee, The Build America PAC.

Back in 2010, The Build America PAC reported the organization paid monthly rent for a phantom Queens office, according to The New York Post. A building manager told The Post at the time that no such group resided there, despite the PAC’s claim.

Up to now Einna, has taken in $196,000 from the New York Democrat’s PAC and campaign committee.

