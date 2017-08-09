Anthony Scaramucci is apparently still upset about a New Yorker article in which he was quoted tearing into colleagues Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon.

“Ryan Lizza is the Linda Tripp of 2017,” Scaramucci tweeted Wednesday, comparing the New Yorker reporter to the woman who exposed the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky affair. “People know. And he is up at night not being able to live with himself.”

.@RyanLizza is the Linda Tripp of 2017. People know. And he is up at night not being able to live with himself. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 10, 2017

Lizza published the New Yorker article after a phone call with Scaramucci, wherein the former White House communications director unleashed a profanity-ridden rant against leaks and other members of the Trump administration.

“I’m not Steve Bannon. I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” he said to Lizza. “I’m not trying to build my own brand.”

“I’ll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus—if you want to leak something—he’ll be asked to resign very shortly,” he also said during the rant. “Reince is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.”

Scaramucci tweeted after the article was published that he “made a mistake in trusting a reporter” and apologized for using “colorful language.”

Scaramucci resigned from his role as communications director shortly after the article was published and just ten days after he started the job.

