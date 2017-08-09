Sebastian Gorka Blames Clinton And Obama For Rise Of North Korea

White House Deputy Assistant Sebastian Gorka blamed former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama for the rise of North Korea, and said the U.S. is now “paying the price of that appeasement of Pyongyang.”

After CBN anchor David Brody played a clip from 1999 showing President Donald Trump sounding the alarm on North Korea, Gorka praised Trump for his foresight and said during the Wednesday interview that “the president saw the price of appeasement which happened afterwards during the Clinton administration and then during the Obama administration, and today we are paying the price of that appeasement of Pyongyang.”

“The message is clear: This president will take whatever measures necessary to protect this nation,” Gorka said. “Dictatorships do not want what we want. They wish to destabilize the international system, and they wish to keep people enslaved.”

Gorka also commented on the infighting within the White House and its coverage in the press, calling it “lazy journalism.”

“It’s the same kind of false palace intrigue we’ve seen from The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and everybody else. They wish to posit camps inside this White House. They don’t understand what this administration is, they don’t support it,” he said. “They wish to paint a picture of divisiveness, of chaos. It doesn’t exist.”

When asked who he thought was the source of recent White House leaks, Gorka responded, “I’m not going to get involved in the question of whose leaking because we have criminal referrals … already in front of the Department of Justice and the FBI. So let’s let those good men and women come to the conclusions of those investigations, but the leaks will stop.”

“You do not test President Donald Trump and you certainly don’t test a four star marine general like General John F. Kelly,” Gorka concluded.

