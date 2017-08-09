Trump’s Lawyer Blames Obama For North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow blamed the Obama administration for North Korea’s growing nuclear arsenal in a tweet Wednesday.

“‘The strategic patience’ of the Obama Administration has given North Korea the time it needed to build up its nuclear arsenal,” he said.

Sekulow’s statement comes as tensions continue to rise between the U.S. and North Korea. Kim Jong-un’s regime has demonstrated the ability to threaten the U.S. and its allies with on-going threats of nuclear warfare as well as an accelerated weapons development program. Pyongyang has shot off short-, medium-, intermediate-, and long-range missiles, as well as surface-to-air and coastal defense cruise missiles.

Sekulow’s tweet shows his support for Trump’s powerful warning to North Korea Tuesday, threatening to unleash an unprecedented assault on the rogue regime due to the continued threats.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” Trump said to the White House press pool. “They will be met with the fire and fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening beyond a normal state, and as I said, they will be met with the fire and fury and, frankly, power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

Secretary of Defense James Mattis gave a strong warning to North Korea Wednesday. Mattis instructed North Korea to stand down or face destruction. (RELATED: Mattis: North Korea Must ‘Stand Down’ Or Face The ‘End Of Its Regime’)

“The DPRK must choose to stop isolating itself and stand down its pursuit of nuclear weapons,” he explained in an official statement. “The DPRK should cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people.”

Sekulow is on Trump’s legal team and chief counsel at the American Center for Law and Justice and has put himself in the spotlight for his continuous defense of Trump on practically every controversial issue of Trump’s presidency.

