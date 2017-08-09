Politics
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks into the Senate chamber for a healthcare vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas   Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks into the Senate chamber for a healthcare vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas   

White House And Hannity Gang Up On McConnell

4:01 PM 08/09/2017

Embattled Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell received criticism from all sides for remarks he made Wednesday, starting with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity. Comments focused on the Senate’s failure to pass the repeal of Obamacare and their reluctance to try again in the immediate future.

White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino jumped on the critic train when he tweeted:

Sean Hannity slammed McConnell earlier Wednesday morning for being “weak” and “spineless.” Hannity suggested he retire in a tweet:

Finally, Trump himself scolded the Senate Majority Leader with a series of tweet for the remarks McConnell made about his impatience on the Republican agenda.

(Related: Trump Mitch Slaps McConnell: Obamacare Repeal Isn’t Excessive)


 

