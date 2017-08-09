White House And Hannity Gang Up On McConnell

Embattled Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell received criticism from all sides for remarks he made Wednesday, starting with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity. Comments focused on the Senate’s failure to pass the repeal of Obamacare and their reluctance to try again in the immediate future.

White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino jumped on the critic train when he tweeted:

More excuses. @SenateMajLdr must have needed another 4 years – in addition to the 7 years — to repeal and replace Obamacare….. https://t.co/6FOVBm6BQU — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) August 9, 2017

Sean Hannity slammed McConnell earlier Wednesday morning for being “weak” and “spineless.” Hannity suggested he retire in a tweet:

. @SenateMajLdr No Senator, YOU are a WEAK, SPINELESS leader who does not keep his word and you need to Retire! https://t.co/BL4uf7WLM1… — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 9, 2017

Finally, Trump himself scolded the Senate Majority Leader with a series of tweet for the remarks McConnell made about his impatience on the Republican agenda.

Senator Mitch McConnell said I had “excessive expectations,” but I don’t think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017





