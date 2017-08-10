Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell believes that questions about Democratic leadership, or lack thereof, are just attempts to divide her party.

In fact, Dingell wouldn’t even touch a question about party leadership during a Thursday interview with CNN.

“You know, why are we having this discussion?” Dingell said exasperatedly. “I represent my district and in my district it’s my name that’s on.”

CNN host Poppy Harlow jumped in to explain why party leadership matters, stating, “We’re having this discussion because leadership is in charge of a lot of fundraising and messaging and sort of the forward face of your party.”

“I don’t think that’s the discussion we need to be having right now,” Dingell argued. “And I won’t have that discussion because I think it’s people trying to divide us.”

“That’s what people are trying to do in every place, is divide us with fear and hated,” she continued. “It’s a sheer distraction when we try to have these discussions, they’re false discussions.”

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter