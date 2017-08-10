Feds Come For Manafort’s Son-In-Law

Federal investigators have their eyes on Paul Manafort’s son-in-law, Jeffrey Yohai, in regards to his his real-estate deals and ties to Russia.

Yohai and Manafort have worked together on several real-estate deals in New York which are reportedly suspected of involving funds from Russian as well as Ukrainian politicians. The two have yet to be accused or charged with anything.

Three sources familiar with the investigation told Politico Tuesday that investigators approached Yohai within the last few months. One of the sources said the development made “real waves” with those close with Manafort, while another source reportedly said investigators were trying to get “into Manafort’s head.”

FBI agents served former Trump campaign chairman Manafort with a search warrant at his home in Alexandria, Va.. The raid was carried out on in the early morning of July 26— one day after Manafort met voluntarily with staff on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. (RELATED: FBI Agents Reportedly Raided Paul Manafort’s Home Last Month)

Neither Manafort nor his son in law have commented on the on-going investigations nor last months pre-dawn home raid.

