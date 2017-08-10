Former Ambassador To NATO Says North Korea Won’t Back Down [VIDEO]

Former ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns said he doesn’t see North Korea backing down –but believes going to war with the rogue nation would be a mistake– on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Thursday.

“I just don’t see the North Koreans backing down,” Burns said. “There is no reason for us to be threatening a war with North Korea right now. It really is time for diplomacy.”

Burns praised the 15-0 vote for sanctions against North Korea, calling it a “big step forward,” but expressed concern over China’s involvement in the escalation. “Diplomacy between Beijing and Washington is as critical now as any other part of this crisis,” he said.

Burns suggested empowering Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to threaten secondary sanctions on “Chinese and other companies that do business with North Korea” to force a response.

“I think we have to put together a bigger coalition in Asia to try isolate the North Koreans … but I don’t think that war is imminent,” Burns said.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].