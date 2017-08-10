Rep. Maxine Waters believes the United States can still find a diplomatic solution with North Korea even as they threaten to launch four missiles at Guam.

“I want us to be very careful, and I want us to be alert to what is happening to avoid war,” she told TMZ. “And so I think we can do this with some diplomacy.”

Waters even suggested appeasement of North Korean demands in order to avoid war and bushed off North Korean threats to the U.S.

“I do believe North Korea is interesting threats but I think there are some things they want from us,” she said. “And we have to find out whether or not we can work with them on the things that they are asking for.”

“This is not the time to go bluffing or threatening,” she reiterated. “This is time for diplomacy.”

