PHOTOS: Ivanka Announces She’s Leading US Delegation To India

Ivanka Trump announced her plans Thursday to lead the United States delegation to India later this fall for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

“Honored to lead the United States delegation to this year’s Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, India,” the first daughter wrote in the caption next to the post she shared on Instagram with her 3.8 million followers. The shot she posted was from her appearance at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany last month wearing a pink tailored dress. (RELATED: The Peach Mini-Dress Ivanka Wore Has Everyone Talking [PHOTOS])

“Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Modi and passionate entrepreneurs from around the globe to improve knowledge sharing and create opportunities for greater access to capital, markets and networks! #Entrepreneurship #GES2017,” she added.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump tweeted that she would be there to support “women’s entrepreneurship” around the world.

“.@IvankaTrump will lead the U.S. delegation to India this fall, supporting women’s entrepreneurship globally.#GES2017 @narendramodi,” the president tweeted.

Trump serves as an advisor to the president and has been very active in helping push the administration’s agenda. Last week, the first daughter met at the White House along with WH Counselor Kellyanne Conway for a listening session with military spouses.

“Today we met with #MilitarySpouses at the White House,” the first daughter captioned the post she shared after the meeting. “We learned firsthand what this Administration can do to support our non-uniformed heroes and help them thrive in our economy. The unemployment rate for military spouses is 16%, almost 4 times the national rate. Even more concerning, the 52% of military spouses in the labor force face a wage deficit of 38% compared to their civilian peers. When a service member is away, their spouse assumes greatly increased responsibilities, and their commitment and dedication is just as critical a service to our country.”