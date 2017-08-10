Sen. Lindsey Graham asserted Thursday that the United States cannot attack North Korea until they are “willing to finish the job.”

In a radio interview with Hugh Hewitt, Graham said the best foreign policy for dealing with a homicidal regime is to “assume the worst.”

“So here’s what I would assume, that if I fire one shot at North Korea, they’re going to unleash all of their weapons against South Korea and Japan and our forces,” he explained. “So the day you shoot once, you’ve got be willing to finish the job.”

“And I would not fire one missile or drop one bomb against North Korea unless we were ready to finish the job,” Graham continued. “And that would be a horrible circumstance, you know, a lot of damage to our allies and American interests, but that’s the price we must pay or be willing to pay to protect the homeland from a nuclear attack by a crazy man.”

