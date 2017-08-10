Politics
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks with the media about the recently withdrawn healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein   Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks with the media about the recently withdrawn healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein   

Trump Calls Out McConnell Again For Failure To Repeal ObamaCare

Nick Givas
Media Reporter
8:23 AM 08/10/2017

President Donald Trump criticized Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell again on Twitter Thursday morning, for his failure to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

This is the second time Trump has called out McConnell in as many days. In a speech at the Florence Rotary Club in Kentucky, McConnell called Trump’s legislative expectations “excessive,” citing his lack of government experience.

“Now our new president has of course not been in this line of work before. And I think had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process,” McConnell said.

Trump responded by pointing out that McConnell and the GOP have been promising health care reform for the last seven years, and that a failure to do so would result in a betrayal of the party’s base.

These criticisms come on the heels of calls for McConnell to retire from prominent conservatives like Allen West and Sean Hannity, with Hannity calling McConnell “spineless.”

