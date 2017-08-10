Trump Says His Relationship With Sessions Is ‘Fine’

President Donald Trump assured the White House press pool Thursday that his relationship with Attorney General Jeff Sessions is fine after Trump publicly criticized Sessions several times in July.

“He’s working hard on the border. I’m very proud of what we’ve done at the border,” Trump told reporters at the Bedminster National Golf Club, where he is currently staying while the White House undergoes renovations. When asked about his current relationship with his attorney general, Trump said, “It is what it is. It’s fine.”

Trump lashed out at Sessions several times throughout the month of July saying that he would have picked somebody else for attorney general if he had known that Sessions was going to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He also called Sessions “beleaguered.”

The attorney general returned from a end of July trip to El-Salvador where he went to coordinate an international law enforcement effort to thwart organized crime syndicates brutalizing Central America and the U.S. border, including MS-13.

Sessions also had some harsh words for Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Monday after he and other city leaders announced a lawsuit against the Department of Justice over its policy regarding sanctuary cities.

