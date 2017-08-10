Politics
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to Reuters during an interview in Washington, U.S., May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts   

Trump To McConnell: ‘Get Back To Work’ On Repeal And Replace

Donald Trump took another shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Thursday, telling him to “get back to work” on repealing and replacing Obamacare.

“Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing. You can do it!” Trump tweeted from his vacation in New Jersey.

Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing. You can do it!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

He tweeted earlier this morning about the Obamacare repeal and replace failure, saying he couldn’t believe McConnell “couldn’t get it done.”

McConnell has claimed that Trump has “excessive expectations” of the Republican Senate.

