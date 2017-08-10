Trump Open To McConnell Stepping Aside

President Donald Trump entertained the possibility Thursday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should step aside as Trump’s fury grows over the stalled effort to repeal Obamacare.

The president briefly spoke to reporters outside his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey and was asked whether McConnell should resign from his role.

“If he doesn’t get repeal and replace done, and if he doesn’t get taxes done — meaning cuts and reform, and if he doesn’t get a very easy one to get done — infrastructure — if he doesn’t get them done, then you can ask me that question,” Trump said.

The comment came after Trump’s repeated tweets expressing his impatience with McConnell following the senator’s comment that Trump had “excessive expectations.”

The president tweeted Wednesday, “Senator Mitch McConnell said I had ‘excessive expectations,’ but I don’t think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done?”

Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing. You can do it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

The attacks continued Thursday. “Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn’t get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare!,” Trump tweeted. He later continued, “Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing. You can do it!”