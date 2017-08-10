White House Is Having Trouble Finding A New Communications Director

Finding a new White House communications director after Anthony Scaramucci exited the post is turning out to be a tough task for the administration, Page Six reported Thursday.

Although Bill Shine, a former co-president of Fox News, was rumored to be up for the job, he turned it down, a source claimed to Page Six.

“Everybody they want isn’t interested,” says the source.

The Washington Examiner reported that a source close to the White House also said finding individuals willing to do the job was getting difficult, noting that the administration is looking at candidates that are “big names in the PR and communications world” but who are “not big names in politics.”

That source also claimed, “There are very few out there that would want to, honestly, serve in this White House.”

A person close to the process told The Examiner it’s understandable why few want to job after witnessing the past year’s news coming out of the White House press room.

“Any competent communications director, after watching the last seven months of this comms shop, is going to want to come in and shift around the department so that it works.”

Scaramucci was fired from the job just 10 days after he came to the White House following his notorious rant to New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza, which Lizza recorded without Scaramucci realizing it.

Yes. He absolutely taped the call without my permission. #lowlife https://t.co/fTDcBw4vcT — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 10, 2017

