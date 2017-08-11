Sean Spicer Celebrates His Last Night At The White House [PHOTO]

WASHINGTON, DC — Sean Spicer was in good spirits, Friday night, during his last night at the White House after his resignation from press secretary.

A tipster sent a photo to The Daily Caller News Foundation, where Spicer spent his final evening in the executive having a beer and taking pictures with staff and interns.

Spicer resigned in late July over President Donald Trump’s appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. Spicer told Trump he believed Scaramucci’s appointment was a major error after Trump offered him the job.

Trump attempted to convince Spicer to stay on as press secretary but he could not be persuaded, The New York Times reported. (RELATED: Trump Ally Scaramucci Expected To Be Named Communications Director)

More recently he signed a deal with a celebrity attorney, Bob Barnett, who represents politicians and TV personalities including Brit Hume, former President Barack Obama and Andrea Mitchell.

Spicer is also reportedly interested in a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The mood was jovial as he headed for the exit Friday.

