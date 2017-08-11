Congressional Investigators Want To Question Trump’s Longtime Personal Secretary

Congressional investigators are now interested in questioning President Donald Trump’s former personal secretary as part of their ongoing probe into alleged election collusion between Russia and the U.S.

Investigators are reportedly looking to question Rhona Graff, a senior vice president at the Trump Organization, for her possible role in the 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower, although Graff was not personally on the email chain.

Graff has worked for the Trump Organization for more than 30 years, and was mentioned in the email chain between publicist Rob Goldstone and Trump Jr. “I can also send this info to your father via Rhona,” Goldstone wrote to Trump Jr. in the email, “but it is ultra sensitive so wanted to send to you first.”

“Since her name is in the email, people will want her to answer questions,” said New York Republican Rep. Peter King, a member of the House Intelligence Committee who also knows Graff, according to ABC News. “If you go into Trump Tower, you’re going to mention her name.”

Graff was reportedly in charge of communication between Trump and his associates. “Everybody knows in order to get through to him they have to go through me, so they are always on their best behavior,” Graff told Real Estate Weekly in 2004. Politico also dubbed Graff “the gate-keeper at Trump Tower for a quarter century,” due to her long working relationship with Trump.

When asked if he would seek an interview with Graff, North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr responded, “The Committee has cast and will continue to cast a wide net,” according to ABC News. (RELATED: Emails Show Trump Jr. Knew Information May Have Come From Russian Government)

Attorney Alan Futerfas, who serves as outside counsel that represents the Trump Organization and their employees, said congressional investigators have not yet contacted Graff.

“We have yet to receive such an inquiry but will, of course, continue to cooperate with any Committee seeking information,” Futerfas told ABC News.

