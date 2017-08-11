DCCC Rebuffs Pro-Life Democrats

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has rebuffed Democrats for Life of America, dismissing the pro-life group associated with the Democratic Party.

Speaking on behalf of the DCCC, Meredith Kelly said there is “no interest” in cooperating with the pro-life activists, The Washington Free Beacon reports.

But the right hand of the DCCC doesn’t appear to know what the left hand is saying. Kelly’s comments are clearly at odds with a recent statement by the DCCC that said pro-life Democrats were welcome in the party and would have access to campaign funding as the Dems look to the 2018 midterm elections.

The Democrats for Life are also saying that they are anxious for cooperation with the party, with activist Kristen Day telling the Atlantic that “lines of communication are open,” even as Kelly insists there is no dialogue between the party and the pro-lifers.

“The DCCC has no interest in working with Democrats for Life of America, despite their attempts,” said Kelly.

“Protecting a woman’s health care, her right to choose, and her economic security are fundamental tenets of the Democratic Party, and as long as Republicans control Congress and the White House those values are constantly at risk,” Kelly added in a statement.

Yet only last week, DCCC Chairman Rep. Ben Ray Luján was outlining a different strategy for the party, as it attempts to attract pro-life voters, insisting that Democratic candidates would not be forced to accept the pro-abortion views of the party’s policy.

Luján was quoted in the Hill as insisting, “There is a not a litmus test for Democratic candidates. As we look at candidates across the country, you need to make sure you have candidates that fit the district, that can win in these districts across America.”

To further muddy the policy waters, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Tom Perez, has also offered his opinion on the issue, suggesting that it was a must for every Democrat to support abortion.

