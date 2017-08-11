Frm. Romney Spox Calls Out CNN’s Chris Cillizza: ‘Disingenuous and Shameful’ [VIDEO]

Former Spokesman for Mitt Romney Richard Grenell called out CNN’s Chris Cillizza as being “disingenuous and shameful” for not giving full context of President Donald Trump’s North Korea tweets, Friday on “New Day.”

“Political types are going to keep trying to message ‘locked and loaded’ but they’re missing the rest of the sentence. And I think it’s really disingenuous and shameful not to not continue the rest of the sentence,” Grenell said.

Cillizza cited the words “locked and loaded” several times. “The rhetoric from the president is hard to ignore, or just write off,” he said. Grenell and Cillizza then fell into a back and forth over partisan bias in Washington.

“I want you to stop saying ‘locked and loaded’ without finishing the rest of it because you’re being very political with a serious policy,” Grenell said.

Cillizza claimed most people wouldn’t read the full text of a tweet anyway. “I do think you have to look at the fact that not every person is going to read every word of that.” Grenell called that assertion “crazy.”

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

“What I hear you saying is that people only read half a tweet, and I find that to be crazy. I find that to be politics and political people in Washington, D.C. try to do when they’re partisan. This is a serious policy. We need serious policy people stepping up,” Grenell said.

He also pointed out that former President Barack Obama issued tough talk on North Korea during his time in the White House and took issue with the fact that CNN didn’t cover those statements with the same zeal as Trump’s.

“I’ve been watching your show all morning, I haven’t heard you talk about President Obama saying we could destroy North Korea,” Grenell said.

Host Chris Cuomo defended CNN’s lack of coverage on Obama.

“The idea of bringing up what a past president said when you’re dealing with an imminent breaking situation is silly. You don’t do that,” Cuomo said. “You deal with what’s on the table before you right now. We both know you may choose to ignore it willingly, but we both know that President Trump uses inflammatory language on purpose. He sees it as a show of strength. So to say that every part of the tweet must be weighed equally is naive at best, and misleading at worst.”

“My whole point here is that we’re focused, and I think Washington is hyper focused on rhetoric and that’s not the solution here. We are where we are, with a very serious situation because we’ve had a failed policy,” Grenell concluded.

