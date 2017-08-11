Keith Ellison Claims North Korean Leader Is ‘More Responsible’ Than Trump

Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, the vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee, claimed on Friday that Kim Jong Un, the Supreme Leader of North Korea, is a “more responsible” leader than President Trump.

Ellison later retracted his comment, which were made at the Netroots Nation conference, an annual gathering of left-wing and progressive activists.

“North Korea is a serious thing. You have this guy making bellicose threats against somebody else who has very little to lose over there,” said during the conference, referring to Trump as making the “bellicose threats.”

“Kim Jong Un? The world thought he was not a responsible leader. Well, he’s acting more responsible than this guy is,” Ellison continued.

Gasps could be heard from the crowd of left-wing activists when Ellison made his remarks.

According to Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel, Ellison retracted the statement shortly after.

Trump has issued a series of warnings after it was reported that North Korea has miniaturized nuclear warheads. After Trump said that he would deploy “fire and fury” against North Korea if it made an aggressive military move, the totalitarian regime threatened to attack Guam.

Trump has stood by his warnings.

