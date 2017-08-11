McConnell-Linked Super PAC Interested In Kid Rock Candidacy

An influential super PAC linked to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is down for Kid Rock to run for Senate.

The famous rock musician, real name Robert Ritchie, has been flirting with running as a Republican in 2018 in Michigan. Steven Law, the president of the Senate Leadership Fund, said on C-SPAN Friday, “We’d be actually very interested in his candidacy. I certainly wouldn’t count him out.”

He went on to say: “The truth of the matter is that he’s done a lot in his home state philanthropically, he’s a pretty smart guy, he thinks about policy and he’s a shrewd businessman. If you’re watching, Kid, we hope you run.”

While Ritchie has a history of vulgar lyrics and a lifestyle not typically associated with senators, polling has been favorable to him.

A poll released in late July showed him with a massive lead in the Republican primary and within the margin of error of Democratic incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow.