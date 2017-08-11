Mo Brooks Backs Trump In New Campaign Ad Attacking McConnell [VIDEO]

Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks defends President Donald Trump’s recent criticism of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a new campaign Ad released Friday.

Brooks, who has previously criticized McConnell, said Trump is “absolutely right” to be frustrated with the Senate Majority Leader because of the Senate’s failure to pass ObamaCare repeal legislation, and slams his opponent in the race, Republican Sen. Luther Strange.

“You’re absolutely right Mr. President, and Luther Strange and Mitch McConnell, they are dead wrong,” Brooks says in the ad. “They have failed you on ObamaCare, building the wall, balancing the budget.”

Brooks is running against Strange for Attorney General Jeff Sessions old Senate seat, which Strange currently holds due to a February appointment. Strange must win a special election to finish out the term and faces two primary challengers — Brooks and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore.

“McConnell and Strange are weak, but together, we can be strong,” Brooks says in the ad, gearing up to use a famous line from “The Apprentice.” “Mr. President, isn’t it time we tell McConnell and Strange: ‘You’re fired?'”

Trump formally endorsed Strange in a tweet Tuesday, a decision pro-Trump candidate Brooks slammed. Brooks asked Trump to reconsider his endorsement in a tweet Wednesday.

McConnell has backed Strange. A Runoff election date has been set on Sept. 26 in the event no candidate reaches the crucial 50 percent mark. (RELATED: Mo Brooks Don’t Want Mitch No Mo [VIDEO])

“Make no mistake: a vote for Luther Strange is a vote for Mitch McConnell,” a source close to Brooks’ Senate campaign told The Daily Caller News Foundation regarding the Brooks ad. “The Trump agenda is dead with McConnell and Strange. It’s time to fire them both.”

The source close to the campaign said the ad is being funded completely by Brooks’ campaign and is currently running statewide in “heavy rotation” throughout election day.

Polling shows the Alabama special election will be extremely close despite Trump endorsing Strange.

