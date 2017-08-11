Democratic Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego said in a Friday radio interview that President Donald Trump is an “absolute racist.”

Gallego made the comments to Dean Obeidallah on his Sirius XM radio show, reports Mediaite. The pair were discussing a recent bomb attack on a mosque in Minneapolis that is being investigated by the FBI as possible terrorism.

The Trump administration has not yet commented on the bombing, and Sebastian Gorka, the deputy assistant to the president, says that’s because the administration is making sure the crime isn’t a false flag.

According to Gallego, however, the lack of condemnation proves that Trump is bigoted toward Muslims.

“It’s disappointing that Trump doesn’t show any leadership — doesn’t even do attempt to do it on his own — for someone who will tweet about anything that he see’s like a leak … but he won’t tweet about this,” Gallego said.

“At the core, we just have to admit Donald Trump himself is a racist,” he concluded. “He is an absolute racist.”

Follow Amber on Twitter