Politics
Donald Trump turned an auto-correct blunder into a sensational meme after he tweeted at midnight, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." He gracefully followed with "Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’ ??? Enjoy!" (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Trump Bounce Back? New Rasmussen Poll Says So

Photo of Alex Pfeiffer
Alex Pfeiffer
White House Correspondent
10:13 AM 08/11/2017

President Donald Trump is having a good week, according to a Friday poll from Rasmussen Reports.

The approval poll, which has traditionally been favorable to Trump, showed him with 39 percent support among likely voters last Friday. Now, Trump is at 45 percent approval with 53 percent of likely voters disapproving of his job performance.

The last time Trump hit 45 percent in the Rasmussen daily tracking poll was a month ago. The new poll comes as Trump takes a “working vacation” at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. While there, Trump has threatened North Korea, called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s leadership ineffective, and deemed the opioid abuse epidemic a national emergency.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he boards Marine One helicopter while departing for vacation in Bedminster, New Jersey, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he boards Marine One helicopter while departing for vacation in Bedminster, New Jersey, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The poll released Friday was conducted over the past three days and is of 1,500 likely voters. It has a margin of error of 2.5 percent.

Tags: Donald Trump, Rasmussen
  Show comments