Car Slams Into Protesters At White Nationalist Rally

A car slammed into at least six protesters at the white nationalist Unite the Right event in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday, leading to multiple injuries.

Violent clashes at the Unite the Right event in Charlottesville culminated in a car hitting protesters in the downtown corridor in the afternoon, according to a statement from the Charlottesville Police Department.

“Charlottesville Police and Virginia State Police are on the scene of a three vehicle accident at Water and 4th Streets in Downtown Charlottesville,” the statement read. “Multiple injuries are reported. People should clear the area to allow emergency medical personnel to respond. We will release more information as we are able.”

Hours before the crash, Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency around 11:40 a.m., disrupting the main part of the event which was slated to fully kick off at noon. A state of emergency means police are able to disband any and all assemblies at will, regardless of permits obtained in advance.

The event began late Friday evening as white nationalists led a march with torches towards the statue of Robert E. Lee in Lee Park and chanted slogans like “you will not replace us.”

Unite the Right attendees converged at McIntire Park Saturday morning, with shuttles moving white nationalists from the park over to Lee Park for the main event. After police disbanded the main event at Lee Park, shuttles took white nationalists back to McIntire, while others walked the distance.

But not everyone made it back to McIntire. Others remained around the downtown area, further clashing with Antifa protesters.

Once the main event speakers regrouped at McIntire, Richard Spencer, president of the National Police Institute, recommended that all attendees move outside the city limits of Charlottesville.

