Elizabeth Warren To Trump: ‘Never, Ever, Going To Build Your Stupid Wall’ [VIDEO]

In a fiery speech on Saturday, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren went after President Trump and the wall he has pledged to build along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Mr. President, we are never, ever going to build your stupid wall!” Warren shouted during her speech at the 17th annual Netroots Nation conference.

The progressive lawmaker, who many believe has plans to run for president in 2020, rattled off a litany of grievances she has with the Trump administration and Republicans.

At one point, Warren went after her former Senate colleague, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, calling him “a man too racist to become a judge in the 1980s.”

A border wall was a major theme of Trump’s presidential campaign. He not only said that he would build the structure along the 2,000-mile border, but that Mexico would pay for it. The Republican has had to revise that claim as Mexico’s president has insisted that his government will not pay for the wall. The Trump administration has also indicated that a fence, rather than a wall, will be erected in some places along the border.

The decision to fund the border barrier could ultimately lie in the hands of the Senate, where Republicans hold 52 seats.

