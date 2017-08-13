April Ryan Tries To Turn Trump Campaign Ad Into A Racial Attack On Herself

White House reporter and CNN contributor April Ryan tried on Sunday to turn a Trump campaign ad that criticized the media into a racial attack on herself.

President Trump’s reelection campaign released an ad on Sunday titled “Let President Trump Do His Job,” that knocked “the media attacking our president” and briefly flashed the faces of more than a dozen journalists — including Ryan — on-screen.

RealClearPolitics White House correspondent Alexis Simendinger‏ was the first to frame the ad in racial terms, writing on Twitter that it included “images of African-Americans as ‘enemies.’ Journalist @AprilDRyan is included. STOP.” (The ad by no means focused on African-Americans.)

Ryan then claimed that she was being “singled out as an enemy of the White House as this racial hate is going on just for asking real questions and speaking truth.”

Sad day I am singled out as an enemy of the White House as this racial hate is going on just for asking real questions and speaking truth. https://t.co/lFem4bzDKQ — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) August 13, 2017

Ryan is known for her aggressive and confrontational manner of covering the Trump White House and once falsely claimed that Trump had said that “White America” had built the United States. (He didn’t.)