McMaster Can’t Say If He Can Work Alongside Bannon

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster couldn’t say Sunday whether he can work alongside White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Over the past few weeks, there have been several negative stories about McMaster, which his allies have attributed to efforts led by Bannon. Bannon and McMaster have an internal disagreement over what to do in the war in Afghanistan. Bannon wants to reduce American military involvement and McMaster wants to deploy more troops, a source familiar with the situation told The Daily Caller.

The national security adviser was asked three times on NBC’s “Meet the Press” whether he can work with Bannon and his answers dodged the questions.

“Can you and Steve Bannon still work in this White House or not?” NBC’s Chuck Todd asked McMaster. “I get to work with a broad range of talented people and it is a privilege every day to enable the national security team,” McMaster replied.

Todd pressed and said, “You didn’t answer. Can you and Steve Bannon work in that same White House?”

Again, McMaster dodged the question. “I am ready to work with anybody who will help advance the president’s agenda and the security and prosperity of the American people,” McMaster said. Todd then asked, “Do you believe Steve Bannon does that?”

And McMaster delivered another vague reply, “I believe anyone that works in the White House who has the privilege, the great privilege every day, of serving their nation should be motivated by that goal.”