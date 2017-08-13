Ted Cruz Mocks NYT Reporter For Claiming He’s ‘Posturing’ By Condemning White Nationalists

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz mocked a New York Times reporter on Sunday after the reporter took a shot at Cruz and Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio for denouncing white nationalists.

Both Cruz and Rubio offered forceful denouncements of white nationalists in the wake of Saturday’s violence in Charlottesville. Cruz was quick to call on the Department of Justice to investigate the driver who plowed through a crowd of counter-protesters on Saturday. The Texas senator was unequivocal in calling the attack an act of domestic terrorism.

New York Times reporter Eric Lipton dismissed the senators’ condemnation of white nationalists as mere “posturing,” although he offered no evidence to support that claim.

“Sorry to be cynical, but most of all Rubio and Ted Cruz to me seem mostly to be doing a tremendous job of posturing for 2020,” Lipton wrote on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

“Gosh, you’re right,” Cruz sarcastically replied. “Because Nazis & the Klan have such love for Cuban-Americans. If only we worked for a paper that shilled for Stalin….” Both Cruz and Rubio are Cuban-American.

Gosh, you’re right. Because Nazis & the Klan have such love for Cuban-Americans. If only we worked for a paper that shilled for Stalin…. https://t.co/PBsFqauXq2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 14, 2017

I know it’s hard to understand. Too many schools don’t teach NYT’s shameful history covering up Soviet atrocities: https://t.co/q3mtRxX2BG https://t.co/4yaGty7yhX — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 14, 2017

“Too many schools don’t teach NYT’s shameful history covering up Soviet atrocities,” Cruz added in a subsequent tweet, linking to a Wikipedia entry on Walter Duranty, the former Moscow bureau chief for the New York Times who helped cover up starvation and famine in the Soviet Union in the 20th century.