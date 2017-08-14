An activist group founded by Bernie Sanders is attempting to raise money off of the deaths in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Our Revolution, the political action committee formed from Sanders’ unsuccessful 2016 campaign, sent out an email to subscribers condemning white nationalists and the terror attack that killed Heather Heyer. The email used her name and the names of Jay Cullen and Berke Bate, the two Virginia State Troopers killed in a helicopter crash while monitoring the events in the city, with an appeal for donations at the bottom.

The email, signed by Nina Turner, the president of the organization, started, “Yesterday an act of domestic terrorism took the lives of Heather Heyer, a fellow Bernie supporter and coworker in the movement for social justice, and two police officers, Pilot Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bate. Many others are suffering from injuries. Make no mistake, this was an intentional act of hatred by white nationalists. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this act of terrorism and their families.”

“Sadly, we know that the history of this country is plagued by racial violence and the false notion of white supremacy,” the email continued. “From Native American genocide, to slavery, and the era of lynchings, groups like the Ku Klux Klan have sought to take power from people of color through fear and violence. We will not let them, or fear, win.”

The text concludes, “We the people, who believe in what the promise of America can become, must continue our fight for racial justice and equality by being strategic and vocal in opposing this public display of hatred and racism. We will continue this justice journey, and no amount of hatred can stop a people determined to rise together.”

At the bottom very bottom of the email there is a link to donate to Our Revolution. “Help us continue transforming American politics and fighting for progressive candidates and causes by contributing to Our Revolution here.” (Link removed.)

Democrats have courted controversy by fundraising off tragedies in the past, including the Boston Marathon bombing, the Newtown massacre, Benghazi, and the Orlando terrorist attack at the Pulse nightclub.