CEO Leaves White House Council Over Trump’s Charlottesville Response

A CEO that served on President Donald Trump’s council on manufacturing announced his resignation early Monday morning, due to Trump’s response to the violent protest in Charlottesville, Va.

Ken Frazier, the CEO of Merck, a large pharmaceutical company, announced he was stepping down from the White House panel in a statement on Twitter, saying he would be leaving “as a matter of personal conscience” and “to take a stand against intolerance and extremism.”

Frazier criticized Trump for his vague language condemning the protests, as the president merely denounced “hatred” from all sides after the violence.

“America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry, and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal,” Frazier said in the statement.

Trump responded several hours later.

Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President’s Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

The “Unite the Right” rally drew white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and members of the militia movement. Police promptly called the permitted event an unlawful assembly after violent brawls between rally-goers and counter protesters began, leaving several injured. (RELATED: Trump Condemns Hatred And Bigotry ‘On Many Sides’ Following Violence In Virginia)

After the police cleared the groups out of the park, a car violently struck a crowd, which resulted in the death of one individual and injury of at least 19.

