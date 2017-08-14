Charlottesville Mayor: Trump ‘Whiffed’ On Response To Riots

Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer condemned President Donald Trump’s response to the white supremacist inspired riots that shook the university town Saturday.

“He kind of had his opportunity and he whiffed and I think that speaks for itself,” Signer said Monday on CNN’s “New Day.”

Trump issued a statement Saturday condemning violence on “many sides” following reports that a man drove his car into a crowd of protestors, killing one woman and injuring 19 others. He subsequently faced backlash from the media and lawmakers for failing to explicitly condemn white supremacy.

GOP Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Orrin Hatch of Utah joined a chorus of Democrats in criticizing the ambiguity of Trump’s statement.

Vice President Mike Pence explicitly condemned white supremacists Sunday and defended Trump, saying his call for unity was “from the heart.”

“We have no tolerance for hate and violence, white supremacists or neo-Nazis or the KKK,” Pence said in a statement.

The White House clarified Trump’s statement Sunday, reiterating that the president “condemns all forms of violence, bigotry, and hatred.”

