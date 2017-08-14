Politics
President Donald Trump makes a statement on the violence this past weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chris Kleponi-Pool/Getty Images)   President Donald Trump makes a statement on the violence this past weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chris Kleponi-Pool/Getty Images)   

Critics Continue Blasting Trump, Even After He Calls Out KKK, Neo-Nazis By Name

Ted Goodman
3:22 PM 08/14/2017

Anti-Trump media personalities and activists continued criticizing President Donald Trump for his response to Charlottesville, even after he denounced white supremacy, the KKK, and Neo-Nazis by name.

“Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to all that we hold dear as Americans,” the president said from the White House Monday.

Despite his statement denouncing the hate groups, some in the press continued to lambast the president.

Prior to these latest criticisms, the president was also sharply critiqued Saturday for not coming out stronger against the white supremacist groups in Charlottesville. His critics called on him to denounce the KKK, Neo-Nazis, and white supremacists specifically.

Follow Ted on Twitter

Send Tips to [email protected].

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Tags: Charlottesville, Donald Trump, KKK
  Show comments