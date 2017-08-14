Critics Continue Blasting Trump, Even After He Calls Out KKK, Neo-Nazis By Name

Anti-Trump media personalities and activists continued criticizing President Donald Trump for his response to Charlottesville, even after he denounced white supremacy, the KKK, and Neo-Nazis by name.

“Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to all that we hold dear as Americans,” the president said from the White House Monday.

Despite his statement denouncing the hate groups, some in the press continued to lambast the president.

Its striking that he has to carefully read it off a teleprompter. He railed against prompters yet he can’t speak from the heart about racism https://t.co/olP7gXjR80 — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) August 14, 2017

The pressure finally got to @realDonaldTrump. He just called out the KKK, Neo-Nazis and white supremacists. You’re late. Too late. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) August 14, 2017

If Trump had given speech like this on Saturday, we’d have commended him. On Monday, it does nothing for me. Zero. I suspect, I’m not alone. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 14, 2017

Trump just gave 2 speeches: The one he wanted to give, about the strong economy, and the one he was forced to give, denouncing the KKK. — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) August 14, 2017

Pres. Trump’s statement after public outrage comes late and was the least he could say to save any credibility. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 14, 2017

Prior to these latest criticisms, the president was also sharply critiqued Saturday for not coming out stronger against the white supremacist groups in Charlottesville. His critics called on him to denounce the KKK, Neo-Nazis, and white supremacists specifically.

