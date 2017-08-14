Dinesh D’Souza Claims Democratic Party Invented White Nationalism

Conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza said during a Monday interview that the Democratic Party is responsible for inventing white nationalism.

“Let’s remember that this whole concept of ethnic nationalism is a left-wing idea. The Democratic Party invented white nationalism and the Democratic Party invented black nationalism,” D’Souza said on “Fox and Friends.”

Many have criticized President Donald Trump for not being specific enough in his condemnation of white supremacist groups during his press conference. D’Souza tried flipping the script to say the Democratic Party stoked the flames of identity politics for years, and are partially responsible for the backlash.

“Interestingly today, the way that the progressive Democrats have constructed their multi-cultural totem pole, they encourage every form of ethnic nationalism except white nationalist,” he said. “Somehow the white guy is not welcome at the multicultural picnic.”

D’Souza added that the media has drawn the conclusion that Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric is to blame for the attack in Charlottesville, and they are confusing “American nationalism” with “white nationalism.”

“Trump is arguing for an American nationalism and not a white nationalism,” D’Souza said.

