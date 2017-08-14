Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez admitted Monday that the Democratic Party has to do more than “simply talk about the bad things that Donald Trump has done.”

“You need something on the economic side,” MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch told Perez early Monday.

“I agree, we don’t simply talk about the bad things Donald Trump has done,” Perez asserted. “We talk about the things that Democrats have done and will continue to do.” (RELATED: New DNC Chair Tom Perez Booed At Reboot Tour)

“Now that Donald Trump will be running for reelection presumably, he’ll have a rhetoric to run on and we can compare the empty rhetoric with the reality and we can also talk about what we stand for and what we will do as Democrats,” he continued. (RELATED: DNC Chairman Claims ‘No Human Being Is Illegal’)

Perez claimed the Democrats will be successful if they can convey their message of “shared prosperity.”

