Hillary Using $800K In Campaign Funds For New Political Group

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton transferred just under a million dollars from her failed 2016 presidential campaign to her new political group, FEC filings show.

Hillary for America transferred $800,000 to Onward Together on May 1 — two weeks before Clinton even announced that she was launching the organization. The day after her campaign transferred the donor money to her new political organization, Clinton claimed she was now “part of the resistance” against President Trump.

As a 501(c)4 “social welfare” organization, Onward Together is not required to disclose the identity of its donors. (RELATED: Hillary’s New ‘Dark Money’ Group Allowed To Hide Donors From The Public)

The only reason the donation became public is because Clinton’s campaign is required to document its spending in FEC fillings. The Washington Free Beacon first pointed out the sizable funding move late Monday afternoon.

Clinton’s use of a “dark money” political group stands in sharp contrast with her rhetoric against such groups during her political campaign.

Clinton promised in the final presidential debate to nominate Supreme Court justices who would “say no to Citizens United, a decision that has undermined the election system in our country because of the way it permits dark, unaccountable money to come into our electoral system.”