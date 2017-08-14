Judge Napolitano: First Amendment Protects Hate Speech [VIDEO]

Fox News legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said the first amendment protects the right of citizens to espouse hateful and offensive speech in a Monday interview on Fox Business.

Host Stuart Varney asked Napolitano if ‘hate speech’ was protected under the first amendment. “In a word, yes,” Napolitano replied. The two were discussing the white supremacist rally that took place on Saturday in Charlottesville, Va., where 19 people were injured and one killed after James Fields Jr. allegedly slammed his car into a group of counter-protestors.

Napolitano made it clear the organizer of the rally Jason Kessler cannot be held responsible for the outbreak of violence because he is protected by the first amendment.

“The first amendment is so broad and so wide it protects the speech we hate and fear. It protects incendiary speech. It protects speech that encourages violence,” Napolitano said.

