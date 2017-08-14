Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s remarks at Netroots Nation this past weekend indicate a desire to push the Democrat Party further to the left of the political spectrum.

Warren’s speech at the left-wing conference on Saturday consistently attacked moderate Democrats and declared the future of the party to be progressive.

“We are not going back to the days of being lukewarm on choice,” Warren said, apparently going after party leaders who insisted that there will be no litmus test on abortion for Democratic candidates.

“We will not go back to the days where universal healthcare was something that Democrats talked about on the campaign trail but were too chicken to fight for after they got elected,” she continued. “And we are definitely not going back to the days where a Democrat who wanted to run for a seat in Washington first had to grovel on Wall Street.”

“Nope, we’re not going back,” she asserted.

Warren called on Democrats to embrace Medicare-for-all, debt-free college, universal pre-kindergarten, and a $15 per hour minimum wage.

