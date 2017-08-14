According to guests on CNN and MSNBC, not only was President Donald Trump’s Monday statement denouncing white supremacy delivered too late, but it was also insufficient.

After two days of criticism, Trump denounced the white supremacist groups behind a violent rally on Saturday in Charlottesville, Va. However, guests on CNN and MSNBC felt that Trump’s statement failed at more than its timing.

“I think it was grossly inadequate,” Al Sharpton said on MSNBC. “He never really talked about the fact that these groups in their every existence does not stand for the standards and values that this country is supposed to represent.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, president of the Anti-Defamation League, similarly stated, “I’m sorry, I expect more from our commander in chief.”

“This statement was insufficient,” he continued. “There was no plan of action…he didn’t even say that people on his staff with links to white supremacists have no place on the payroll of the American people.”

Meanwhile, CNN’s Jim Acosta complained that the statement was read off of a teleprompter and that Trump didn’t answer questions afterward.

CNN’s John King, Gloria Borger, and Wolf Blitzer helpfully pointed out that Trump opened up his statement with remarks about the strength of the economy.

