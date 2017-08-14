A Washington Post writer and NAACP official implied Monday that it doesn’t really matter if President Trump denounces white supremacy because people won’t believe him anyway.

Trump was criticized for failing to explicitly denounce white supremacist groups behind a march-turned-riot in Charlottesville, VA, but the MSNBC guests argued that his words don’t mean much to them anyway.

Sherrilyn Ifill, the president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, said Monday that “even if [Trump] said it this weekend, it wouldn’t be believed unless it’s followed by his policies.”

“They now have to, by their actions, show that they intend to be leaders,” she said.

WATCH:

Jonathan Capehart, an opinion writer for The Washington Post, agreed with Ifill that he wouldn’t believe Trump’s condemnation of white supremacist groups.

“I don’t think he has the moral authority to have anyone believe what he says,” Capehart stated. “He could come out there right now and say all the words that we want him to say…but the fact that he as Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller, Sebastian Gorka, steps away from the Oval Office, people who are aligned with white supremacy…that says more to me than any words he could possibly say.”

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter