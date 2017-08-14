Trump Attacks Press For Not Being Pleased With Charlottesville Response

President Donald Trump called the press “truly bad people” Monday after he received continued criticism for his response to violence during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Made additional remarks on Charlottesville and realize once again that the ‘Fake’ News Media will never be satisfied…truly bad people!,” Trump tweeted. Earlier in the day, Trump denounced white supremacists and the KKK by name after being criticized for saying there is bigotry and hatred on “many sides.”

“Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans,” Trump said during his remarks at the White House. “We are equal in the eyes of our Creator. We are equal under the law and under our Constitution.”

Later at a signing event, CNN’s Jim Acosta asked Trump why he didn’t denounce these groups by name, and Trump replied, “They’ve been condemned. They have been condemned.”