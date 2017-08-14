Trump Doubles Down On Strange Endorsement

President Donald Trump doubled down on his endorsement of Alabama Sen. Luther Strange in an early morning tweet Monday.

Trump threw his support behind Strange the day before the Alabama Republican Senate primary, despite previous pleading from Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks to reconsider his endorsement of Strange.

“Luther Strange of the Great State of Alabama has my endorsement. He is strong on Border & Wall, the military, tax cuts & law enforcement,” Trump tweeted.

Brooks is running against Strange in the Alabama election to decide who will gain Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s Republican seat. Last week, Trump seemingly endorsed Strange over Brooks, prompting Brooks to ask Trump to reconsider his endorsement of Strange.

“I agree completely, Mr. President. McConnell & Strange don’t support your agenda. I do. Reconsider endorsement,” Brooks tweeted last week.

Brooks then released a statement saying he was confused by the president’s decision to choose Strange over himself.

“I respect President Trump, but I am baffled and disappointed Mitch McConnell and the Swamp somehow misled the president into endorsing Luther Strange,” Brooks said in a statement last Wednesday.

