Black Lives Matter Wants To OUTLAW Confederate Groups And Flags Now

The official Twitter account of Black Lives Matter and the organization’s Chicago branch have announced that all Confederate groups, flags and statues “should be illegal” in the United States.

Government officials should look to Germany’s decision to outlaw “the Nazis, their symbols, salutes” and flags after World War II, the racial activist group says.

The Chicago chapter of Black Lives Matter issued two tweets on Monday afternoon related to Confederate symbolism.

The official Black Lives Matter Twitter account then retweeted the Chicago branch’s messages to all 252,000 of its followers.

Some 460 Twitter users have liked the Black Lives Matter tweet that calls for a ban on Confederate groups and symbolism similar to Germany’s ban on Nazi symbolism.

The smattering of replies mostly includes advocates for outlawing all Confederate groups and symbolism.

Germany banned Nazi symbolism just after World War II ended.

The United States Civil War ended over 150 years ago.

The Black Lives Matter movement began in 2013 as a social media hashtag — #BlackLivesMatter — after a jury acquitted George Zimmerman in the shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.

The group gained national prominence during a days-long series of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri after white police officer Darren Wilson shot Michael Brown, an 18-year-old black male, on Aug. 9, 2014.

Black Lives Matter demonstrators marched through Ferguson’s streets, chanting, “no justice, no peace” and “hands up, don’t shoot.”

In November 2014, incredibly intense violence broke out on the streets after the St. Louis County prosecutor’s office announced that Wilson would face no criminal charges for shooting and killing Brown.

Police had completely lost control of Ferguson about 90 minutes after the grand jury announcement. Looting was widespread. Cars, including police cars, were set on fire. Several buildings were set ablaze and severely damaged. (RELATED: Total Police Failure Brings Absolute Mayhem To Ferguson After Grand Jury Announcement)

Several businesses in Ferguson — some of them black-owned — were completely destroyed during the riot.

A Harvard-Harris poll released earlier this month shows that most Americans don’t have a favorable view of the Black Lives Matter movement. Fifty-seven percent of Americans view Black Lives Matter negatively, while only 43 percent have a positive view of the movement. (RELATED: Poll: Most Americans Don’t View Black Lives Matter Favorably)

Views on Black Lives Matter in the Harvard-Harris poll were also strongly divided along racial lines with 83 percent of black people expressing a positive view of the organization compared to 35 percent of white people who do.

