Brady On Tax Reform: ‘It Feels So Much Different Than Health Care’

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said he’s confident Republicans will be able to accomplish tax reform, arguing the process feels different than their Obamacare repeal efforts.

Brady believes Congress is on track to meet their 2017 deadline to permanently overhaul the tax code, noting the House has been working with the upper chamber and administration for months.

“While America is divided on the benefits of Obamacare, there’s no one defending the status quo of this broken, complex, ugly tax code,” he told CNBC Tuesday. “To me, it feels so much different than health care.”

While the lower chamber managed to pass their Obamacare repeal legislation, the Senate failed to come to a consensus on a bill ahead of their August recess. A recent Gallup poll indicated U.S. citizen’s interest in Congress taking strides to move on tax reform is waning, but Brady dismissed the notion constituents aren’t interested in reforms. He pointed to the tax code tripling in size over the course of the past 31 years.

“I have to tell you this, I don’t know what those polls–– how they’re determined, but in the town halls, the roundtables I make, boy, Americans are starved, they’re hungry for something better than what we have in the tax code today,” he said on CNBC. “Look, they’re tired of watching our American companies and jobs and research move overseas. They’re tired of their young people getting out of school with very little prospects for good paying jobs. They know something needs to be fixed.”

Brady said the president’s support for tax reform will be a critical component to its success, adding they will work to close special interest loopholes.

“I sense something much different in my communities and neighborhoods, and my guess is most lawmakers do, as well,” he said.

