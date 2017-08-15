Conservatives are fighting back hard after CBS reported on Iceland’s efforts to eliminate Down syndrome through abortion.

CBS tweeted their report “inside the country where Down syndrome is disappearing,” explaining that most women in Iceland take prenatal tests–that are only 85 percent accurate–to determine if their child has a high risk of being born with Down syndrome.

“The vast majority of women — close to 100 percent — who received a positive test for Down syndrome terminated their pregnancy,” CBS wrote.

Helga Sol Olafsdottir, who counsels women who are deciding whether or not to abort, told CBS that she tells the women, “This is your life — you have the right to choose how your life will look like.”

“We don’t look at abortion as a murder,” she continued. “We look at it as a thing that we ended.”

Iceland is on pace to virtually eliminate Down syndrome through abortion. #CBSNOA learns more, tonight at 10pm ET/PT https://t.co/EB6BKgQFN3 pic.twitter.com/SOKU7oe6a3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 15, 2017

“We don’t look at abortion as murder.” We go to Iceland where Down Syndrome is disappearing. CBS Tonight 10p! https://t.co/HIGKHoXqYj — ReenaCBS (@reenaninan) August 15, 2017

Conservatives lashed out at the report, citing abortion as murder and comparing Iceland’s practices to those of Nazi Germany.

To be clear @CBSNews in your hunt for modern day Nazi’s you found them in Iceland. Eugenics was regularly practiced in Nazi Germany. #tcnt https://t.co/wDn4XKe1dy — Nick Zerwas (@NickZerwas) August 15, 2017

Alt headline: Iceland Supports Eugenics https://t.co/HHkK4edgYm — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 15, 2017

I encourage you to watch @AETV‘s show “Born This Way” which follows the full lives of adults with Down Syndrome. Especially you, Iceland. — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) August 15, 2017

Truly sad. News celebrating Iceland’s “100% termination rate” for children w/ Downs Syndrome. Downs children should be cherished, not ended. https://t.co/GEJGPcFLQg — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 15, 2017

While America struggles with neo-Nazis, Iceland is quietly bringing to life the Third Reich’s eugenic fantasies. https://t.co/dgf3B1bOL3 — Rob Eno (@Robeno) August 15, 2017

Not this one pic.twitter.com/xHzmWaUfBV — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 15, 2017

Pure evil => Iceland Has Nearly ‘Eliminated’ Down Syndrome Through Abortion https://t.co/3ZKQcwGT6u pic.twitter.com/bwi3eCrHsr — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) August 15, 2017

Allow me to fix your headline: Iceland uses mass murder to eliminate children with down syndrome. https://t.co/GiC3eJ5Yet — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 15, 2017

Iceland isn’t actually eliminating Down Syndrome. They’re just killing everybody that has it. Big difference. #Downsyndrome #abortion https://t.co/gAONIzqRXW — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) August 15, 2017

This is not normal. In Iceland, beautiful children with Downs are being refused a chance to live. https://t.co/DGC6jAucHe — Andrew Mullins (@AndrewWMullins) August 15, 2017

