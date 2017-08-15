CNN Correspondent Sara Sidner defended the violence of Antifa groups in Charlottesville, VA, arguing that they “wouldn’t have been there” if it hadn’t been for the white supremacists.

Jake Tapper pointed out on CNN Tuesday that some of the violence from the weekend protests, did, in fact, come from members of Antifa, as President Trump claimed during his Tuesday press conference at Trump Tower.

Later in the show, Sidner downplayed the Antifa violence by stating that they would have never protested in the first place if it weren’t for the “Unite the Right” rally.

“There’s a group of anti-fascist called the black bloc, which do tend to get violent,” she admitted. “Their idea is, ‘look, non-violence hasn’t worked, we are going to try to stop this.'”

“But, they wouldn’t have been there, they wouldn’t have been anywhere near there had it not been for the fact that white supremacists and neo-Nazis were out there scaring the living daylights out of most of the people in that town,” Sidner said angrily.

WATCH:

